Man critical after Binghampton shooting

A man is fighting for his life after being shot at the corner of Pope Street and Nathan Avenue in Binghampton on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 11:30.

Officers said the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police officers at the scene were investigating and laying evidence markers around a motorcycle. They said multiple spent shell casings were found on the ground next to the bike.

Police have not released any information on a possible suspect or a motive.

