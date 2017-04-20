Man critical after shooting on James St.

A man was hospitalized after being shot Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 5:50 a.m. on James Street, near the corner of East Trigg Avenue and South Bellevue Boulevard.

Neighbors said they heard two men arguing before the shooting happened.

The shooter ran from the scene.

The 46-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released any information about the suspect.

