MEM reveals details of $212M modernization efforts

Airport officials announced their plans to redesign and modernize Memphis International Airport.

The multi-year plan centers around MEM’s B Concourse, which will include consolidating all airline, retail, and food and beverage businesses into the remodeled concourse.

New additions to come with the modernization efforts include adding wider corridors, moving walkways, larger boarding areas, higher ceilings, and increased natural lighting.

The project will cost an estimated $214 million at no cost to taxpayers. Renovations should be completed by mid-2021.

“This is a lengthy, complex process, and it’s crucial that we do it right in order to deliver the best possible airport experience for Memphis travelers,” said Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority Board of Commissioners. “We’ve made progress thus far, and more significant changes are on the horizon. These changes are all part of a project that will result in a modern, convenient, state-of-the-art airport for our passengers, airlines, concessionaires, and other partners.”

The airport’s original modernization announcement came in 2014, with those plans having already gone into motion.

The B Concourse will be closed during construction, while A and C handle duties.

