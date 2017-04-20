Chef Shuttle holds Mother's Day fundraiser for Exchange Club

In honor of Mother's Day, Chef Shuttle is pairing up with the Exchange Club Family Center for a fundraiser to benefit that organization's domestic violence and child abuse prevention, intervention and restorative services.

"As Mother's Day approaches, we wanted to support and show our appreciation for an organization that empowers so many women in the Mid-South community," Chef Shuttle CEO Ryan Herget said. "We also hope this collaboration helps The Family Center reach more families and children in need of their services."

The company's donation will help the Family Center provide group and individual counseling, court advocacy for children, and adult and family educational service directly to Mid-South individuals affected by child abuse or domestic violence.

"We are grateful for Chef Shuttle's commitment to the families we serve," Angela Bledsoe, development director for The Exchange Club Family Center, said. "More than 5,000 children and adults count on us to help them break the cycle of violence, and money raised through this promotion will help support family healing."

If you would like to support the fundraiser, all you have to do is order your favorite restaurant meal via ChefShuttle.com between May 8-12 and $1 of every Memphis-area order will go to the agency.

The company delivers throughout the Greater Memphis Area from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sundays.

A complete list of restaurants and other details about how it works are available on the website.

The Exchange Club Family Center, established in 1984, provides positive, supportive counseling, education and advocacy services to improve the safety and harmony of the Mid-South community, one family at a time. Through group and individual therapy, parenting classes, comprehensive anger management programs, and related services, the Family Center helps turn fear into hope, and hope into healing. For more information, visit www.exchangeclub.net.

