MN police set 'trap' to catch 4/20 celebrators

If you plan on "baking" for today's "holiday," you might want to think twice before eating those brownies.

To kick off 4/20, the unofficial holiday to celebrate cannabis, the Wyoming, Minnesota, police department tweeted this high-larious photo just to keep everyone on their toes.

Undercover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today. #Happy420 pic.twitter.com/Jo8mh0Z5lQ — Wyoming, MN Police (@wyomingpd) April 20, 2017

As a trap, the department set up bags of chips, Mountain Dew, White Castle and popular video games to catch those deciding to take part in today’s festivities.

Though marijuana is legal for recreational use in eight states, Minnesota is not one. With over 12,000 retweets, it’s safe to say the Wyoming, MN police department has blazed the trail for other departments on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.