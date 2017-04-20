MN police set 'trap' to catch 4/20 celebrators - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MN police set 'trap' to catch 4/20 celebrators

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
WYOMING, MN (WMC) -

If you plan on "baking" for today's "holiday," you might want to think twice before eating those brownies.

To kick off 4/20, the unofficial holiday to celebrate cannabis, the Wyoming, Minnesota, police department tweeted this high-larious photo just to keep everyone on their toes.

As a trap, the department set up bags of chips, Mountain Dew, White Castle and popular video games to catch those deciding to take part in today’s festivities.

Though marijuana is legal for recreational use in eight states, Minnesota is not one. With over 12,000 retweets, it’s safe to say the Wyoming, MN police department has blazed the trail for other departments on Twitter.

