Memphis Made launches concert series to benefit local non-profits

Local bands The Moon Glimmers (L) and Turnstyles (R) will kick off the first event (Source: Memphis Made)

Memphis Made Brewing is starting a concert series to support local musicians and benefit the community.

Each month, the brewery, located in the Cooper-Young area, will host a local band with profits going toward a local non-profit organization.

“We're very focused on making Memphis a better place and this is a small way to do that while enjoying local beer and music,” Andy Ashby, co-founder of Memphis Made, said.

The first concert will be held April 23 and benefit the Citizens to Preserve Overton Park.

Cash donations will be taken at the door. A portion of the sales will go toward CPOP.

For the first show, doors will open at 1 p.m. Brandon Taylor will start will take the stage at 2 p.m. The Moon Glimmers will perform at 3 p.m. and Turnstyles will play at 5 p.m.

There will be a break in the music for visitors to take a free tour of the brewery at 4 p.m.

Food trucks from Area 901 and MEMPopS will be at the brewery all day.

