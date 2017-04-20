Police search for black bear reportedly roaming Frayser neighborhood

Police are searching a black bear reportedly roaming through neighborhoods in Frayser.

Memphis Police Department received multiple calls about a black bear on Alta Vista Avenue.

Officers said they saw a big hole in one fence in the area.

MPD called animal experts and asked for air support to help search for the bear.

A Tennessee Wildlife Resource agent participating in the search said officials have not seen the bear. They are still investigating based on witness reports.

The agents said the black bear is most likely a young male bear, which would not constitute a serious danger to the public. He said the young male bear would be more afraid of people than people should be of him. However, the agent did say parents should keep a close eye on their children until the bear is caught.

Memphis Zoo said all of its bears are accounted for. Zoo officials said it is not uncommon for black bears to be in West Tennessee this time of year. However, it is unusual to find black bears in Shelby County.

