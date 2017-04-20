Mid-South businessman accused of rape will not testify

The Mid-South businessman on trial for rape will not testify on his behalf.

Mark Giannini is accused of luring a woman into his home on the promise of housekeeping work. She says when she got there, Giannini drugged her and raped her.

Giannini's defense team said there is no way to prove Giannini raped the woman. They said the sex was consensual.

WMC Action News 5's Felicia Bolton is in court for the third day of the trial. She'll bring you up-to-the-minute details tonight on WMC Action News 5.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.