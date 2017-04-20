TN Amber Alert suspect faces federal, state charges after being caught in CA

The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.

Investigators arrested Tad Cummins, the man at the center of a nationwide Amber Alert. They located and safely recovered Elizabeth Thomas, the teen Cummins is accused of kidnapping,

Officials said Cummins, 50, kidnapped Thomas, 15, on March 13 from Maury County, Tennessee.

The two were found in Cecilville, a rural town in northern California, after Tennessee Bureau of Investigation received a call to the TBI tip line around 11 p.m. CDT on Wednesday night.

"Ultimately it took a tip to see this resolution and to the public, I thank you," said Chief Deputy Ray Jeter with the Murray County Sheriff’s Office.

“What happened in California this morning, however, proves it only takes one person to lead to a successful end. We are extremely thankful the hard work of all partners in this search has paid off. We’re also grateful for the public’s support and vigilance throughout this search effort," said TBI Director Mark Gwyn.

Authorities found Cummins' Nissan Rogue first on Thursday morning. The vehicle's original license plate had been removed, but officials were able to confirm the vehicle through its VIN.

Officials later found Thomas and Cummins, who surrendered without incident. The two were found at Black Bear Ranch, a commune founded in 1968 according to its website.

Investigators said they are still working to reunite Thomas with her family. Thomas will be flown back on a TBI aircraft, but officials won’t say where exactly her flight will be landing.

A representative from the Federal Bureau of Investigation said Cummins would face federal charges in addition to the state charges TBI already filed against him.

TBI said Thomas is healthy and unharmed, and now their main concern is how she is emotionally.

"At the end of the day she is 15-year-old girl with a man who is 50 years old," TBI Director Mark Gwyn said. “He needs to be held accountable for kidnapping this girl.”

“As soon as she’s ready for any help we can offer, we’ll be there for her,” said 22nd District Attorney General Brent Cooper.

Cummins is a former teacher from Thomas' school. TBI said he groomed Thomas to be his victim. The school district previously investigated Cummins after a student reported seeing Cummins kiss Thomas at school.

Cummins was married for more than 31 years, and he had two children. Days after TBI issued the Amber Alert, his wife publicly begged her husband to turn himself in and bring Thomas back safe. Cummins' wife has since filed for divorce.

Cummins is being held by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department without bond. He is awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

