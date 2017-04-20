ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: scam-fighting & shredding events this weekend!

It's become an annual tradition as part of the St. Jude Dream Home fundraiser, and Thursday it saw another installment.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
A mother of five children is behind bars after investigators found her children living among maggots, overflowing toilets, and trash.More >>
Hundreds of Germantown residents participated in an emergency response seminar to help stay prepared for severe weather.More >>
Police are searching a black bear reportedly roaming through neighborhoods in Frayser.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris.More >>
The TBI says they have found missing 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas safe in Northern California. Her former teacher, Tad Cummins has been arrested in connection to her kidnapping.More >>
Cardell Hayes has been sentenced in the murder of Will Smith.More >>
A Crenshaw County teenager missing for more than a year has been found more than a thousand miles away. Alissia Freeman came face to face with her family for the first time in more than a year in an emotional reunion.More >>
A crash involving five vehicles, including two 18-wheelers that caught fire, left one person dead and parts of I-10 closed for several hours. Louisiana State Police reported Ronald Allen, 26, of Alexandria, died in the wreck.More >>
A photo taken by Charlotte woman is going viral online after she stumbled on a snake mating ball while walking along the Little Sugar Creek Greenway Monday.More >>
