ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: scam-fighting & shredding events this weekend!

One event raises your awareness of scams. The other shreds your documents to avoid them.

This weekend, two public (and FREE!) events to protect consumers are waiting for you:

* AVOIDING SCAMS, SCHEMES & SWINDLES. Friday, April 21, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Cordova Community Center, 1017 North Sanga Road, Cordova, Tennessee, 38018. The Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs will teach you how to spot the latest scams and offer tips on how to avoid being a victim. Free giveaways, too!

* SECURE YOUR ID DAY. Saturday, April 22, 9 a.m. to noon, The Commercial Appeal, 495 Union Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee, 38103. The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance and the Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South will offer free document shredding. Bring up to five boxes or bags of documents.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.