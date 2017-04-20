Ron Childers leads severe weather preparation seminar

Hundreds of Germantown residents participated in an emergency response seminar to help stay prepared for severe weather.

David Simerson knows how unpredictable Mid-South weather can be. He spent his career as a pilot.



"Straight line winds can be very dangerous," Simerson said.



He knows what can be worse is not being prepared when severe weather strikes. So Simerson went to the Emergency Response Seminar to learn from the Citizens' Emergency Response Team along with WMC Action News 5's Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers.



"The entire purpose of this event today is to help people be prepared to show them what they need to do," Childers said.



Childers said the first step everyone should take to make sure they're weather aware is to download the WMC Action News 5 First Alert weather app. Apple users can download the app here. Android users can download the app here.

Next, you should pack a backpack. It should be filled with clothes, shoes, food, and an electronic device with important photos and documents on it.



"Most haven't known what to put in the backpack," Childers said. "That's the biggest thing."



These are steps that ensure you're well supplied for 24 to 36 hours. Necessary precautions because severe weather can develop quickly.



"If you hadn't thought about what you're going to do, you may not have time to get your plan going," says Simerson.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.