What we are working on Thursday afternoon

Good afternoon,

Here's a look at what's trending on http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/, and what we're working on today.

Weather

TODAY: Sun early, then partly cloudy. An Afternoon downpour. Winds: SW 10-15 mph High: 84

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or storm late. Wind: SE 5-10 mph Low: 67

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy in north MS with the best chance of scattered showers or storms, mainly north of I-40 in northwest TN and northeast AR. Severe threat is low but one or two storms may contain gusty wind. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s. The main line of storms will roll through Friday night between midnight and 5 AM.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain and thunder before 8 AM, then just a few showers through late morning. The afternoon will likely be rain-free with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs only in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers has your full seven-day forecast here: http://www.wmcactionnews5.com/weather?clienttype=generic

4 p.m. headline

The FRANTIC search for a missing Tennessee teenager at the center of an Amber Alert is over...the latest on the arrest of Tad Cummins and rescue of Elizabeth Thomas.

5 p.m. headline

A mother arrested after her kids were allegedly found living in horrifying conditions...Chris Luther has the disturbing details in the police report and reaction from neighbors.

6 p.m. headline

A black bear spotted roaming a neighborhood in Frayser...Jerry Askin is live with details about the ongoing search for the animal.

Trending stories

1. Singer Percy Sledge dies at Baton Rouge home after battle with cancer

2. TBI releases details in recovery of Amber Alert subjects

3. McDonald's order trips up Facebook slaying suspect

4. Police search for black bear reportedly roaming Frayser neighborhood

5. Gay man attacked at zoo: 'they say you know you're going to hell right?'

Be sure to join us at 4, 5, 6, and 10 for your latest local news and weather headlines!