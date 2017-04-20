What we are working on Thursday afternoon

Good afternoon,
Weather
TODAY: Sun early, then partly cloudy. An Afternoon downpour. Winds: SW 10-15 mph High: 84
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower or storm late. Wind: SE 5-10 mph Low: 67
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy in north MS with the best chance of scattered showers or storms, mainly north of I-40 in northwest TN and northeast AR. Severe threat is low but one or two storms may contain gusty wind. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s. The main line of storms will roll through Friday night between midnight and 5 AM.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain and thunder before 8 AM, then just a few showers through late morning. The afternoon will likely be rain-free with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs only in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
4 p.m. headline
The FRANTIC search for a missing Tennessee teenager at the center of an Amber Alert is over...the latest on the arrest of Tad Cummins and rescue of Elizabeth Thomas.
5 p.m. headline
A mother arrested after her kids were allegedly found living in horrifying conditions...Chris Luther has the disturbing details in the police report and reaction from neighbors.
6 p.m. headline
A black bear spotted roaming a neighborhood in Frayser...Jerry Askin is live with details about the ongoing search for the animal.
Trending stories
1. Singer Percy Sledge dies at Baton Rouge home after battle with cancer
2. TBI releases details in recovery of Amber Alert subjects
3. McDonald's order trips up Facebook slaying suspect
4. Police search for black bear reportedly roaming Frayser neighborhood
5. Gay man attacked at zoo: 'they say you know you're going to hell right?'
It's become an annual tradition as part of the St. Jude Dream Home fundraiser, and Thursday it saw another installment.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
A mother of five children is behind bars after investigators found her children living among maggots, overflowing toilets, and trash.More >>
Hundreds of Germantown residents participated in an emergency response seminar to help stay prepared for severe weather.More >>
Police are searching a black bear reportedly roaming through neighborhoods in Frayser.More >>
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris.More >>
The TBI says they have found missing 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas safe in Northern California. Her former teacher, Tad Cummins has been arrested in connection to her kidnapping.More >>
Cardell Hayes has been sentenced in the murder of Will Smith.More >>
A Crenshaw County teenager missing for more than a year has been found more than a thousand miles away. Alissia Freeman came face to face with her family for the first time in more than a year in an emotional reunion.More >>
A crash involving five vehicles, including two 18-wheelers that caught fire, left one person dead and parts of I-10 closed for several hours. Louisiana State Police reported Ronald Allen, 26, of Alexandria, died in the wreck.More >>
A photo taken by Charlotte woman is going viral online after she stumbled on a snake mating ball while walking along the Little Sugar Creek Greenway Monday.More >>
