Dinosaur exhibit will unleash roars in Memphis

A new hands-on exhibit will unleash roars into Memphis on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7.

"Discover the Dinosaurs" allows kids to learn, discover and have fun in a thrilling walk-through exhibit.

The exhibit will let you venture back to a time when the dinosaurs roamed the earth through close-up encounters with a lifelike Velociraptor, Stegosaurus, and T-Rex.

Kids can also meet a baby dinosaur, take a spin in the Jurassic Jeeps on the Dino Raceway and visit the Kids Adventure Zone filled with themed bouncy houses, crafts, face painting and more.

Parents and children can test their skills with an all-new Mesozoic Mini Golf course, become junior paleontologists while completing the scavenger hunt, and dig for fossils in the Valley of the Bones.

Tickets are on sale now.

The exhibit will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Memphis Cook Convention Center, Cannon Center, 255 N. Main St., Memphis TN 38103.

Visit www.DiscoverTheDinosaurs.com for tickets and more information.

