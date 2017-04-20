Mother charged with leaving children to live among maggots, trash

A mother of five children is behind bars after investigators found her children living among maggots, overflowing toilets, and trash.

Neighbors said they had their suspicions about the living conditions going on inside the home on Stemac Drive in Blytheville, but they had no idea the horrors officers would find when they went inside.

Blytheville Police Department said officers were called to check on some children inside a home Tuesday. After a confrontation with the mother, officers forced their way inside where they found five children living in a home without running water in addition to unsanitary conditions.

"I just think it's a shame," neighbor Darrell Thompson said.

"Nobody should live like that," another neighbor said.

There was no answered at the door when WMC Action News 5 investigator Chris Luther knocked Thursday afternoon.

People in the neighborhood said they were suspicious of how 29-year-old mother Charlese Whitfield was treating her five children, ranging in age from 3 to 9 years old.

"Sometime they have shoes on, sometimes they don't have shoes," Darrell Thompson said. "There's been incidents to where you wonder if they are changing clothes."

"No child should ever have to experience that," Thompson said.

"Do you see that house? Should nobody be staying in no house looking like that," another neighbor said.

The children are currently staying with their grandmother while the Department of Human Services investigates.

"My heart just goes out to the children," Thompson said. "I just hope that they are placed with someone that can guide them and steer them and get them an opportunity at a better life."

Charlese Whitfield is in jail on five counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two other outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.