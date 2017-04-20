Lee sisters honored for their fight during the Civil Rights Movement

Seven sisters were honored Thursday at the state capital for being essential warriors in the Civil Rights Movement.

The Lee sisters took part in protests throughout Memphis and were arrested 17 times. JET Magazine named them the "most arrested Civil Rights family."

This week, the Legislature passed a resolution honoring the Lee sisters for their fight.

"By way of this resolution you have now added your voices to that of Martin Luther King in proclaiming that injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere," said Ernestine Lee Henning, one of the Lee sisters.

Different members of the family participated in the 1963 March on Washington, the Selma march in 1965, and the Meredith March in Mississippi in 1966.

The Lee sisters recently received a historic marker at the corner of Main and Gayoso streets in Memphis.

