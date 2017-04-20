Messages of love, inspiration left on Dream Home foundation - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Messages of love, inspiration left on Dream Home foundation

By Tiffany Neely
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Rossville, TN (WMC) -

It's become an annual tradition as part of the St. Jude Dream Home fundraiser, and Thursday it saw another installment.

Sponsors, city leaders, and community members gathered at the construction site of the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home. With everyone in place, a special christening of sorts took place.

Everyone grabbed a marker and left messages of hope across the home's foundation. 

All across the floors of the home will be signatures with words of encouragement. The messages will eventually be covered up by flooring, but their spirit and intention will remain.

Jon Straub with Floor Solutions of Memphis said his company will be supplying and laying the floor pieces for the home.

"We're excited to do it, and it's such a great honor to be a part of that process," Straub said.

Plus, the fight against cancer hits home for him.

"I'm a cancer survivor. So when I was 18 years old, I went through my trials, and I came through it," Straub said.

Stephen Jessop, a Sherwin-Williams employee, is helping paint the St. Jude Dream Home. His son was recently diagnosed with cancer and is currently getting treatment at St. Jude.

"To come together like this means the world, especially for a parent," Jessop said.

He said seeing the support first hand in the foundation and walls of the home echoes the support St. Jude has shown his family and others like them.

Please consider supporting this great cause. Tickets are $100 and all the money raised goes to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. 

Click here or call 1-800-224-6681 to reserve your ticket today!

