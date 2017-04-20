VESTA Home Show partners with The Germantown Education Foundatio - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

VESTA Home Show partners with The Germantown Education Foundation

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A longtime event in the Mid-South, the VESTA Home Show, is scheduled to take place in November.

The Germantown Education Foundation was recognized Thursday as the VESTA nonprofit partner of the year.

The VESTA Home Show allows viewers the opportunity to tour multiple luxury homes in an open house setting, all while supporting the Germantown Education Foundation.

The West Tennessee Home Builders Association along with community partners had a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Chapel Cove subdivision in Germantown. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • News on WMCTV.comNewsMore>>

  • Bowling For Kids’ Sake benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters

    Bowling For Kids’ Sake benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:33:36 GMT
    WMC's Cameron Clinard, Chris Luther, and Ron Childers had a blast bowling! (Source; WMC Action News 5)WMC's Cameron Clinard, Chris Luther, and Ron Childers had a blast bowling! (Source; WMC Action News 5)

    People and businesses from around the Memphis area came together at Cordova Bowling Center on Thursday evening to help a local organization.  

    More >>

    People and businesses from around the Memphis area came together at Cordova Bowling Center on Thursday evening to help a local organization.  

    More >>

  • Amber Alert victim's family 'elated' to learn she's safe, coming home

    Amber Alert victim's family 'elated' to learn she's safe, coming home

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:31:39 GMT

    The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.

    More >>

    The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.

    More >>

  • Students hold vigil for fallen classmate

    Students hold vigil for fallen classmate

    Thursday, April 20 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-04-21 03:31:37 GMT
    (Source: Family)(Source: Family)

    Students at Ridgeway High School gathered Thursday evening for a prayer vigil after losing a fellow classmate. Cartier Tarton, 16, died in his sleep last Saturday, April 15. His family said doctors told them that he died of an aneurysm. Dozens of students paid tribute to the high school junior. His family says they hope this death teaches a lesson to students and parents. "Really spend time with your children, tell them you love them and every breaking moment that you ca...

    More >>

    Students at Ridgeway High School gathered Thursday evening for a prayer vigil after losing a fellow classmate. Cartier Tarton, 16, died in his sleep last Saturday, April 15. His family said doctors told them that he died of an aneurysm. Dozens of students paid tribute to the high school junior. His family says they hope this death teaches a lesson to students and parents. "Really spend time with your children, tell them you love them and every breaking moment that you ca...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly