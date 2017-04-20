VESTA Home Show partners with The Germantown Education Foundation

A longtime event in the Mid-South, the VESTA Home Show, is scheduled to take place in November.

The Germantown Education Foundation was recognized Thursday as the VESTA nonprofit partner of the year.

The VESTA Home Show allows viewers the opportunity to tour multiple luxury homes in an open house setting, all while supporting the Germantown Education Foundation.

The West Tennessee Home Builders Association along with community partners had a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Chapel Cove subdivision in Germantown.