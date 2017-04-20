Woman robbed at gunpoint in own driveway - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Woman robbed at gunpoint in own driveway

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis musician is thankful to be alive after she was robbed at gunpoint in her own driveway Wednesday night.

She also says the experience definitely opened her eyes.

According to the police report, Michelle Pellay-Walker parked in her garage on North Highland after coming home from rehearsal with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. 

As she started walking to her house, two suspects approached her. One of them pointed a gun between her eyes and said "drop it."

She said she gave up her purse and phone in hopes of not being shot. 

“Yeah, I had a gun pointed at my head,” Walker said. “Nothing I own is worth my life.”

“He didn't touch me, but if he had pulled the trigger I wouldn't be here,” Pellay-Walker said.

Before that night, Pellay-Walker never thought twice about the safely and security of her neighborhood living near Highland and Walnut Grove.

“Usually I am,” Pellay-Walker said. “I have been in this neighborhood for almost 24 years and never dealt like anything like this before.”

Still rattled from a gun pointed so close to her face, Pellay-Walker's driveway robbery gave her a wakeup call to be more aware of her surroundings, even steps from her front door.

No arrests have been made in this case. If you can help, call Memphis Police Department.

