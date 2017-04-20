Detroit called on to help make Memphis better - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Detroit called on to help make Memphis better

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis leaders are asking Detroit leaders for help.

Detroit, Michigan, representatives came to Memphis to talk to Memphis Riverfront Development and City of Memphis about ways the Bluff City can improve.

Despite great attractions like Beale Street Landing, Riverfit workout trail, and Tom Lee Park, efforts are underway to continue to improve Downtown Memphis.

In order to make those improvements, Memphis leaders sought advice from a city who's already had some success with similar revitalization efforts.

"Just have some dialogue on what we have learned in Detroit with our experience with our riverfront," Detroit Downtown Riverfront Conservancy President Mark Wallace said about his reason for coming to Memphis.

Despite stark differences between the cities, Wallace said both riverfronts have similar histories--including problems with crime--and similar opportunities to go from good to great.

"Memphis is really approaching this in a smart way. The moves they have made--both the strategic investments, the experiments, some of the pop up spaces, and the new park spaces," Wallace said.

Wallace said his meeting with Memphis leaders is all about tossing ideas around.

Right now, there is no word on what future projects may come out of these meetings.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

