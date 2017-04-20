Father and son are ultimate Grizzlies super fans

Despite being down two games to none, Grizzlies fans are fired up, including two super fans, who've made grit and grind a way of life.

Antonio Braxton Sr. and his son Antonio Jr. have a passion for the Grizzlies that can't be matched easily.

At only 5-years old, Tony Jr. can not only name the former teams of his favorite Grizz players, but also where they went to college.



Tony gets it from his father Antonio Sr. The Arlington native has owned either season tickets or power packs every year since the Grizzlies relocated to Memphis from Vancouver in 2000.

If you happen to visit the Braxtons, you'll find one of the most extensive collections of Grizzlies memorabilia anywhere.

This includes his garage filled with autographed posters, newspaper clippings and jerseys. What's even more impressive is inside his home.

Antonio has a stairway of Grizzlies hats leading to a den filled wall to wall with jerseys, autographed shoes, game balls and more precious merchandise than some fan stores.



"All of these are autographed from James Posey, Jason Williams, Mike Miller, Z-Bo, Conley Gasol, Pau," Antonio said.



With a trove full of Grizzlies treasures and fandom in their hearts, the father and son say they can't wait for Thursday night’s Game Three playoff matchup against the San Antonio Spurs.



The game tips off at 8:30 p.m. Click here for a full schedule of the playoff games.

