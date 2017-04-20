Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Poplar Ave. dies

The woman who was struck by a car Thursday night has died.

MPD confirms that Kelcie Ashmore, 22, was struck by a black Ford near the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Tucker Street at about 9:40 p.m.

The driver who struck her stopped and stayed on the scene.

Ashmore was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition and later died from her injuries.

The 50-year-old driver of vehicle was issued a misdemeanor citation for Driver to Exercise Due Care.

