Students hold vigil for fallen classmate

Students at Ridgeway High School gathered Thursday evening for a prayer vigil after losing a fellow classmate.

Cartier Tarton, 16, died in his sleep last Saturday, April 15.

His family said doctors told them that he died of an aneurysm.

Dozens of students paid tribute to the high school junior. His family said they hope this death teaches a lesson to students and parents.

"Really spend time with your children, tell them you love them and every breaking moment that you can because you just never know,” said aunt Catina Palton.

This was Tarton's first year as a student at Ridgeway High School. He previously attended City University.

