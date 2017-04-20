Bowling For Kids’ Sake benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters

People and businesses from around the Memphis area came together at Cordova Bowling Center on Thursday evening to help a local organization.

They all gave a little spare time to help raise funds for the 2017 Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowling For Kids Sake.

It was a fun night on the lanes with all proceeds going to benefit children here in the Mid-South and to support the life changing work of Big Brothers Big Sisters, the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network for children 6 to 18.

For more than 100 years, Big Brothers and Big Sisters has helped children reach their maximum potential through one to one relationships with mentors.

Bowling For Kids Sake is an annual event that brings much-needed funding and awareness to the organization.

WMC Action News 5 was proud to sponsor this great event and put together a team. Reporter Chris Luther, Digital Content Manager Cameron Clinard, and Meteorologist Ron Childers bowled alongside a multitude of others for a night of fun.

We’re not sure how the WMC crew fared overall, but it’s safe to say that Chris, Cameron, and Ron won’t be leaving the station to join the professional bowling tour anytime soon!

If you’d like to donate money or your time to the Mid-South chapter of Big Brothers Big Sisters just follow this link.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.