Grizzlies defeat Spurs in Game 3 of NBA Playoffs

Believe Memphis! 

After losing the first two games, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs 105-94  in Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs on Thursday night in Memphis.

Their next game will be Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. in Memphis.

For a full schedule of the Grizzlies’ playoff games, click here

