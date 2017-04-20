Grizzlies defeat Spurs in Game 3 of NBA Playoffs

Believe Memphis!

After losing the first two games, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs 105-94 in Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs on Thursday night in Memphis.

Their next game will be Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m. in Memphis.

For a full schedule of the Grizzlies’ playoff games, click here .

Squad took care of business at home.#BELIEVEMEMPHIS pic.twitter.com/nS9aFGJoWv — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) April 21, 2017

