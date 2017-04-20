Grizzlies defeat Spurs in Game 3 of NBA Playoffs

Believe Memphis! After losing the first two games, the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs on Thursday night in Memphis.More >>
A Memphis musician is thankful to be alive after she was robbed at gunpoint in her own driveway Wednesday night.
People and businesses from around the Memphis area came together at Cordova Bowling Center on Thursday evening to help a local organization.
The suspect and victims at the center of a Tennessee Amber Alert were found in northern California on Thursday morning.
Students at Ridgeway High School gathered Thursday evening for a prayer vigil after losing a fellow classmate. Cartier Tarton, 16, died in his sleep last Saturday, April 15. His family said doctors told them that he died of an aneurysm. Dozens of students paid tribute to the high school junior. His family says they hope this death teaches a lesson to students and parents. "Really spend time with your children, tell them you love them and every breaking moment that you ca...
