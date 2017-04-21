Person shot, killed outside South Memphis store

A person was shot and killed outside a corner grocery store Friday morning.

Memphis Police Department said they were called to the intersection of South Parkway and Florida Street around 1 a.m. for a shooting in the area.

WMC Action News 5 crews at the scene spotted a car littered with bullet holes and a body on the ground.

A second person was also taken to the hospital. That person’s condition is unknown.

There is no information available on any possible suspects.

