2 children injured in apartment fire

Two children were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a Memphis apartment complex.

Memphis Fire Department battled the fire at about 1:30 Friday morning at Edends at Wateredge on Meadowlake Drive East.

MFD said the two children were taken to the hospital, but both are stable and expected to be OK.

The fire was caused by an electrical outlet. The blaze was under control after about 10 minutes.

More than 24 apartments had to be evacuated.

