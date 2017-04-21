Memphis actress spills love for Timberlake, Memphis on Tonight Show

Actress and singer Lucy Hale is a big fan of a couple of Memphis legends.

Hale was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night and revealed a bit about her self and her dog.

Hale said she named her dog Elvis because of her Memphis roots.

Elvis is a big Instagram hit with his own account!

Hale, who stars on Pretty Little Liars, admits she was an *NSYNC superfan and was especially fond of Justin Timberlake, who’s also from Memphis.

She told Fallon saw JT at an airport when she was 12 and didn’t know what to do.

“My initial reaction was to go in a corner and cry,” Hale joked.

Her mom did manage to snag Timberlake’s autograph, however.

Click here to watch the full interview with Lucy Hale.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.