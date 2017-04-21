Man shot while dropping off girlfriend at UofM dorm

A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting just off of the University of Memphis campus.

The shooting happened at the corner of Patterson Street and Midland Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Memphis Police Department and campus police both rushed to the scene, although the location is technically off campus.

When law enforcement arrived, they found a man who was shot and rushed him to the hospital.

Police said the victim was dropping off his girlfriend, who is a UofM student, at her dorm when another car drove past and started shooting.

The two were able to escape and the victim’s girlfriend was able to get back in his car and drive to safety.

The victim is expected to be OK.

There is no description of a possible suspect at this time. If you know anything that could assist the case, call MPD.

