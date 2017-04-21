19-year-old shot, killed in South Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A person was shot and killed in South Memphis on Thursday night.

Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:30 at the corner of Kansas Street and Vaal Avenue.

Officers arrived and found the 19-year-old victim on the ground.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no information on a possible suspect.

