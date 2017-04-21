10-year-old shot while riding in car

A 10-year-old was shot while riding in a car Thursday night in Memphis.

A woman told police she was driving in Raleigh near The Abington on Prince Rupert Lane before 11:30 p.m. when she heard a gun and the back window of her vehicle shattered.

The woman pulled into the apartment to check on her passengers, a 7- and 8-year-old girl, and a 10-year-old boy.

The boy was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no information on a possible suspect at this point.

