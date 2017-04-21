10-year-old shot while riding in car expected to recover

A 10-year-old was shot while riding in a car Thursday night in Memphis.

A woman told police she was driving in Raleigh near The Abington on Prince Rupert Lane before 11:30 p.m. when she heard a gunshot and the back window of her vehicle shattered.

The woman pulled into the apartment complex to check on her passengers, two girls ages 7 and 8 and a 10-year-old boy.

The boy was shot and rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but has been upgraded to non-critical.

“As far as the 10-year-old getting shot, we got to do better as a people because this is getting crazy,” said Reginald Greene, who witnessed the shooting.



Greene has kids of his own and can't fathom any of them getting hurt, especially not by gunfire.



“It's a hard thing,” Greene said. “I wouldn't want that for anybody.”



He heard the many gunshots outside of his bedroom window at the Abington Apartments Thursday night.



“All I heard was boom, boom, boom, boom, boom like a rapid succession,” Greene said.



The search continues for the person or people who opened fire. It's why Greene says he packing heat for his protection.

“Dangerous times we live in,” Greene said. “You got to stay safe and protect yourself and your family.”

Investigators have not released any information about the suspect at this point.

