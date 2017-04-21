5 Great Things: TN Ready dreads, Happy b'day FedEx, Memphis love on Tonight Show

Earth Day is Saturday, April 22, a day the world celebrates and observes our planet's health, but there are at least 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week that are worth celebrating and observing right now.

Humes Preparatory Academy principal John Crutchfield put his dreadlocks on the line to motivate his students, letting each of them snip off a lock after promising 100 percent commitment to TN Ready testing.

He spent the last five years growing his hair into dreadlocks, and it took his students just a few minutes to cut down his five years of work. Students said they're ready to show their principal their dedication through high scores on the test, which starts April 24.

Happy birthday to FedEx. FedEx celebrated being in business for 44 years.

It took the company two years to show a profit after it opened in Memphis back in 1973, and now continues to be one

of the leading shipping businesses in the marketplace. A business that started with only 389 team members is now celebrating having more than 400,000 team members that make this anniversary possible.

FedEx, the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals and Team Memphis is inviting Memphis-area students to apply for an all expenses paid trip to the National Flight Academy in Pensacola, Florida where students go through real-life simulations and learn from aerospace professionals.

For the past six years, hundreds of young Memphians have attended the Academy, executing real life humanitarian missions in the simulator. You have until the end of the month to apply for the program.

Two superfans are among the thousands cheering on the Memphis Grizzlies throughout the year and now during the team's NBA Playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs. The Arlington home of Antonio Braxton, Sr. is full of one of the most extensive collections of Grizzlies memorabilia and autographs anywhere--proof that he and his 5-year-old junior have made Grit and Grind a way of life.

He has also owned either season tickets or power packs every year since the team relocated to Memphis from Vancouver back in 2000.

Antonio Jr. can name the former teams of his favorite Grizz players and even where they went to college.

"Pretty Little Liars" star and Memphis native Lucy Hale showed MUCH LOVE to her hometown on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, talking about her dog named Elvis, her Memphis roots and her girlhood crush on another Mid-South native, Justin Timberlake.

