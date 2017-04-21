US Army Field Band play in Collierville with local students

People at Collierville United Methodist Church had quite a treat Thursday. The US Army Field Band of Washington D.C. known as "The Jazz Ambassadors - America's Big Band,” played a concert with Collierville High School students.

The world-class, 19-member ensemble has toured both nationally and internationally offering a variety of musical selections ranging from swing, jazz, Latin, standard, popular and patriotic genre. Three Collierville kids who played with the band had an unforgettable night. The event was sponsored by the Collierville Arts Council, Associates Promotion and Design, and Collierville United Methodist Church.

