Human with West Nile Virus confirmed in Shelby County

The first human case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed in the state of Tennessee, and it’s in Shelby County.

Shelby County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health confirmed the case Friday.

West Nile Virus has not been detected in any zip codes within Shelby County using trap collections and state testing. Yet a Shelby County citizens still caught the virus.

Due to unseasonably warm temperatures, SCHD began treating areas with standing bodies of water in February to try to stave off mosquitoes.

As an additional precaution, SCHD will schedule truck-mounted sprayings of insecticides once the presence of West Nile is confirmed in the county. This insecticide will kill any adult mosquitoes flying at the time of the spray.

Mosquito population peaks from May to October, and there is no human vaccine for West Nile Virus.

SCHD encourages people to use caution when going outside to reduce mosquito bites. They’ve issued these tips:

DEFEND yourself by using insect repellent with DEET. Follow label instructions.

DRESS in long sleeves and pants. Wear loose and light colored clothing when outdoors.

DUSK/DAWN is the time when mosquitoes are most active. Stay indoors.

DRAIN standing water and install or repair window screens.

