Good Samaritan thwarts robbery after Grizzlies game

A good Samaritan thwarted a robbery of a parking attendant who was attacked after the Grizzlies game Thursday night.

The parking attendant told police he was walking a Grizzlies fan to her car on Vance Avenue when someone came from behind and hit him on the back of the head with an unknown object before pushing him to the ground and digging through his pockets.

Police said a witness then jumped in to help the parking attendant and the Grizzlies fan. The witness pointed a gun at the robber which made them stop. The witness has a permit to carry their gun.

The witness said the robber yelled that they did not have a gun before diving into a tan Toyota that drove off westbound on Vance.

During this, the Grizzlies fan ran off.

The parking attendant had a minor bump and cut to the right side of his head, but he was not taken to the hospital.

