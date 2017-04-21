Good Samaritan thwarts robbery in Downtown Memphis

A good Samaritan thwarted a robbery of a parking attendant who was attacked in Downtown Memphis on Thursday night.

The parking attendant told police he was walking a woman to her car on Vance Avenue when someone came from behind and hit him on the back of the head with an unknown object before pushing him to the ground and digging through his pockets.

Police said a witness then jumped in to help the parking attendant and woman. The witness pointed a gun at the robber which made them stop. The witness has a permit to carry their gun.

The witness said the robber yelled that they did not have a gun before diving into a tan Toyota that drove off westbound on Vance.

During this, the woman ran off.

The parking attendant had a minor bump and cut to the right side of his head, but he was not taken to the hospital.

[Editor's note: A previous version of this story identified the woman as a Grizzlies fan leaving the Thursday night game against the Spurs. This has been changed as she was not at the game, but instead at a church service at Clayborn Temple, which is located across the street from FedExForum.]

