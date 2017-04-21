Riverside Drive to closes for pop-up park

A slow moving weather system will help increase rain chances on Friday and Saturday. Although this rain will not be widespread, you will have a high chance of seeing rain throughout Friday evening and Saturday.More >>
Family and friends of a promising Memphis college student killed by a drunk driver are coming together again to give back.More >>
Earth Day is Saturday, April 22, a day the world celebrates and observes our planet's health, but there are at least 5 Great Things that happened in the Mid-South this week that are worth celebrating and observing right now.More >>
The City of Memphis will close Riverside Drive between Jefferson Avenue and Court Street Monday, April 24, 2017 through August 1, 2017.More >>
People at Collierville United Methodist Church had quite a treat Thursday.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.More >>
The Okeechobee County, FL, Sheriff's Office said the 10-year-old boy was arrested for felony battery on a school board authority. His mother said he kicked a para-professional at Okeechobee Alternative Academy in October.More >>
The suspect in this week's Fresno, California mass shooting is set to appear in court to face a first-degree murder charge in a killing five days earlier.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?More >>
Ten-year-old Aidan Pankey got sick and died within two weeks of buying a rat from Petco that his family says was diseased. The family sued to company and its suppliers for $20 million, but the jury sided with Petco.More >>
Cardell Hayes has been sentenced in the murder of Will Smith.More >>
