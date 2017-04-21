Riverside Drive to closes for pop-up park

The City of Memphis will close Riverside Drive between Jefferson Avenue and Court Street Monday, April 24, 2017 through August 1, 2017.

The closure is due to the Pop-up Park, Riverplay. The park will have food vendors, basketball courts, a skating rink and much more.

Last winter Fourth Bluff brought outdoor ice skating to downtown Memphis.

