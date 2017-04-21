Black bear sighted in Frayser for second day in a row; elementary school alerted

An elusive black bear appears to still be making his way through the streets of Frayser.

Neighbors on Alta Vista Avenue reported seeing the bear around 10:45 Thursday morning. Officers spotted a big hole in a fence in the area.

Memphis Police Department and Memphis Animal services searched for the black bear, even using a helicopter, on Thursday.

The bear was again spotted in the area around 11 p.m. reigniting the search efforts. A Tennessee Wildlife Resource agent said officials never saw a bear but continued investigating based on witness reports.

Friday morning, MPD received new reports of bear sightings around 9 a.m. on Range Line Road.

Lucy Campbell Elementary on Birchfield has been alerted of the bear’s possible presence as a precautionary measure.

Patrol officers are stationed at the school to assist.

Memphis Zoo said all of its bears are accounted for. Zoo officials said it is not uncommon for black bears to be in West Tennessee this time of year. However, it is unusual to find black bears in Shelby County.

If you've seen the black bear, experts say call 911. Don't try to capture it yourself.

