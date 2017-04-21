Man convicted of att. murder after opening fire at car in 2014

A Frayser man was convicted of attempted first-degree murder, among other charges, after he shot into a car filled with people as it pulled into a gas station in late 2014, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

Eric Battle, Jr. is accused of stepping out of his car with a handgun and opening fire on New Allen Road on December 19, 2014.

Two bullets struck the car, including one that hit a woman in the thigh after passing through the door.

Battle is also charged with five counts of aggravated assault, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Battle will be sentenced May 19.

