Family to host scholarship weekend to remember son killed by drunk driver

Family and friends of a promising Memphis college student killed by a drunk driver are coming together again to give back.

Trey Rich was a student and football player at Belhaven University. He was also a 2007 graduate of White Station High School in Memphis. He was killed on Christmas Eve in 2014.

This weekend, his family will host an annual scholarship weekend to raise money to send a deserving high school senior to college.

Trey's family sat down with Jerry Askin in the WMC Action News 5 studio Friday.

"This opportunity helps me keep going, helps me want to do more, and do make sure that someone else gets the benefit," Cecelia Rich, Trey's mother, said.

"I know the legacy that Trey wanted to leave behind so this is my opportunity to make sure I make that investment," Jeremy Perry, Trey's best friend, said.

The scholarship weekend kicks off Friday with an Old School vs. New School Basketball Game at 3 p.m. at White Station High.

Click here for a link to the events for the weekend.

The recipient of the scholarship is Derek Gainey, a senior at Memphis Academy of Health Sciences. He plans to attend Mississippi Valley State University.

