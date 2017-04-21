Thunderstorms expected to impact weekend

A slow moving weather system will help increase rain chances on Friday and Saturday. Although this rain will not be widespread, you will have a high chance of seeing rain throughout Friday evening and Saturday.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and storms will be likely for most of the day. Thunderstorms will increase in coverage after 10 p.m. There is a SLIGHT risk for severe weather across our entire area. Severe storms will be sparse, but we can't rule out one or two storms to produce strong wind gusts and small hail. Heavy rain is likely in some storms.

SATURDAY: The first part of the day will be wet with light showers. A few strong storms will be possible before 3 p.m. for areas in northeast Mississippi. Gusty winds and hail will be the primary threats. Showers will be possible all day, but rain will be hit or miss after 6 p.m.

