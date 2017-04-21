Ex-MATA CEO enters Alford plea for prostitution charge

Former MATA CEO Ron Garrison entered an Alford plea on Friday for a charge of patronizing prostitution near a church or school.

The Alford plea means Garrison accepts punishment for the crime, but he does not admit guilt in the case.

The charge is a misdemeanor. Garrison resigned as CEO shortly after the arrest.

Garrison was one of 42 people arrested during a human trafficking sting carried out by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Memphis Police Department, and other law enforcement groups in January.

The police report details that Garrison used his telephone to contact an undercover TBI agent who was posing as a prostitute. Garrison and the undercover agent agreed to exchange $80 for 30 minutes of sex.

Garrison was then placed on diversion for six months. If he receives no new violations in that time, he can get the charge expunged from his record.

