17-year-old drowns at AR state park

A West Memphis teen drowned at a state park in Arkansas.

Cross County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Village Creek State Park in Wynne on Thursday afternoon. When authorities had arrived around 1:30, the 17-year-old had been missing for about 20 minutes.

Law enforcement officials were unable to find the body until Friday at 11:20 a.m.

The teen’s family does not wish for the boy’s name to be released.

