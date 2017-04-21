Peter D. Poole Fine Jewelers to close

Peter D. Poole Fine Jewelers is going out of business.

After almost 50 years in the jewelry business in Memphis, owner Peter Poole is closing up shop.

The store will hold a going out of business sale as they purge their remaining items.

“My wife Leigh Ann and I are having mixed emotions about closing our store, but we have worked side by side for all these years and now have decided it’s time to slow down and enjoy life,” Poole said. “We are so blessed to have had the opportunity to make so many wonderful friends while doing a job that we love.”

The sale is set to last for several weeks before the doors close permanently.

