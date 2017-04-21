Mid-South businessman Mark Giannini found not guilty in rape trial

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is speaking out on the state's plan to execute more death row inmates before the end of the month.More >>
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is speaking out on the state's plan to execute more death row inmates before the end of the month.More >>
Earlier this week, Grizzlies Coach David Fizdale gave a 2.5 minute, post-game interview after the Grizzlies game 2 loss to the Spurs.More >>
Earlier this week, Grizzlies Coach David Fizdale gave a 2.5 minute, post-game interview after the Grizzlies game 2 loss to the Spurs.More >>
A 10-year-old was shot while riding in a car Thursday night in Memphis.More >>
The woman who was struck by a car Thursday night has died.More >>
The woman who was struck by a car Thursday night has died.More >>
Prominent Mid-South businessman Mark Giannini was found not guilty on all charges Friday. Giannini was on trial for three counts of rape.More >>
Prominent Mid-South businessman Mark Giannini was found not guilty on all charges Friday. Giannini was on trial for three counts of rape.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
The mother of a missing Highland Home teenager found in Texas this week says her daughter left home on her own accord when she vanished more than a year ago.More >>
The mother of a missing Highland Home teenager found in Texas this week says her daughter left home on her own accord when she vanished more than a year ago.More >>
Al didn't think anybody would care that he's retiring after 48 years of making billions of Dum Dum candy suckers.More >>
Al didn't think anybody would care that he's retiring after 48 years of making billions of Dum Dum candy suckers.More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?More >>
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says three people have been arrested in connection with an attempted murder on Friday.More >>
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office says three people have been arrested in connection with an attempted murder on Friday.More >>
The Seymour Police Department is asking for help in regards to an animal abuse case.More >>
The Seymour Police Department is asking for help in regards to an animal abuse case.More >>