Police identify, search for Craigslist home invasion suspects

Police have identified the woman suspected of committing a home invasion robbery in Eads, Tennessee and issued a warrant for her arrest.

Authorities said Kimmelia Wiley met the victim on Craigslist and orchestrated the robbery.

Sheriff's investigators said after Wiley was in the house for a while, two armed men showed up demanding money. The victim said he didn't have any, and they shot a .40 caliber bullet into the ceiling.

One of those men has been identified as Devin Rogers, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest as well.

