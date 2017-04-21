Movie extras needed for Memphis-based film

Memphis filmmaker Dr. David Evans says no auditions are required for extras to appear in his upcoming film shoots.
The optometrist is also a gifted screenwriter and director, known for his 2010 film The Grace Card.
Evans has written a new screenplay called "Indivisible" based on the inspirational true story of Army Chaplain Darren Turner and his wife, as Turner is deployed on his first tour during the 2007 Iraqi war.
Evans is looking for extras to perform in the Christian film, which is heavily supported by Calvary Church on Houston Levee Road in Cordova.
The church says on its website that the prayer directive for the film comes from Ephesians 6:18, where we are encouraged to “…pray in the Spirit on all occasions with all kinds of prayers and requests.”
As the film is in production, the church is collecting snacks and drinks for the crew and they have a list of other items needed to make the film before the crew heads to Los Angeles to shoot on the same set as the film American Sniper.
Filming begins May 1. If you would like to be an extra for one or more scenes in the movie Indivisible, click here for more details about the film and to register.
