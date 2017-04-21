FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat continues until Saturday

A 10-year-old was shot while riding in a car Thursday night in Memphis.More >>
A 10-year-old was shot while riding in a car Thursday night in Memphis.More >>
New statistics released reveal crime in the city of Memphis is on the rise in several areas, but is on the decline in a major area.More >>
New statistics released reveal crime in the city of Memphis is on the rise in several areas, but is on the decline in a major area.More >>
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is speaking out on the state's plan to execute more death row inmates before the end of the month.More >>
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is speaking out on the state's plan to execute more death row inmates before the end of the month.More >>
Police have identified the woman suspected of committing a home invasion robbery in Eads, Tennessee and issued a warrant for her arrest.More >>
Police have identified the woman suspected of committing a home invasion robbery in Eads, Tennessee and issued a warrant for her arrest.More >>
Prominent Mid-South businessman Mark Giannini was found not guilty on all charges Friday. Giannini was on trial for three counts of rape.More >>
Prominent Mid-South businessman Mark Giannini was found not guilty on all charges Friday. Giannini was on trial for three counts of rape.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
A complaint from United States Attorneys is seeking harsher penalties for Tad Cummins, the man who's been arrested for kidnapping Elizabeth Thomas.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
Authorities offered few answers after Hernandez was found hanging from a bedsheet Wednesday in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts, where he was serving a life sentence for the 2013 slaying of a onetime friend.More >>
A pilot was killed after a helicopter crashed in a Darlington County field Friday evening, according to Kathleen Bergen with the Federal Aviation Administration.More >>
A pilot was killed after a helicopter crashed in a Darlington County field Friday evening, according to Kathleen Bergen with the Federal Aviation Administration.More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait?More >>
Al didn't think anybody would care that he's retiring after 48 years of making billions of Dum Dum candy suckers.More >>
Al didn't think anybody would care that he's retiring after 48 years of making billions of Dum Dum candy suckers.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is weighing in on the scheduled release of a convicted rapist and murderer.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is weighing in on the scheduled release of a convicted rapist and murderer.More >>
A Lexington teen's faith-based blog post has touched a lot of hearts based on its "13 Reasons Why" someone can battle the thoughts of suicide.More >>
A Lexington teen's faith-based blog post has touched a lot of hearts based on its "13 Reasons Why" someone can battle the thoughts of suicide.More >>