FIRST ALERT: Severe weather threat continues until Saturday

Severe weather will continue to roll through the Mid-South until the early morning hours on Saturday. Parts of the Mid-South have already seen tornado warnings issued and some heavy rain.

A tornado warning issued for Prentiss County, Mississippi until 8:30 p.m. has expired.

Earlier a tornado warning was issued for Tippah County, Mississippi but they are now in the clear.

