TIMELINE: The search for Amber Alert suspect Tad Cummins

What was referred to as a "well-thought out kidnapping" by TBI authorities ended just over a month after the day Elizabeth Thomas went missing. Court documents reveal how Cummins was under investigation prior to the disappearance, and the planning that went into Cummins and Thomas disappearing.

January 23 - Elizabeth Thomas and Tad Cummins reportedly seen kissing at Culleoka Unit School by another student. Student confronts Cummins about the kiss. He denies it and admits Thomas goes to church with him and his wife sometimes, proclaims his love for his wife.

January 30 - Maury County Sheriff Department receives a phone call from Culleoka Unit School in Columbia, TN School Resource officer regarding a student and a teacher kissing. Officials spoke with student who say the incident. Student said it was more of a romantic kiss than a father/daughter kiss.

January 31 - Cell phone records reveal "brief contact" between Thomas and Cummins. Detectives talk to Thomas and she said Cummins was consoling her after she had an argument with another teacher, denies kissing Cummins.

February 1 - Investigators interview Cummins. He says his relationship with Thomas is that of a father and daughter, denies kissing Thomas.

February 3 - Surveillance video shows Thomas in Cummins' classroom for more than 30 minutes, despite orders to stay away from Thomas during the investigation.

February 6 - Cummins suspended by the school. His school issued laptop and iPad was taken by investigators. Cummins became upset over the iPad taken - said it included personal information and purchases he had made.

March 5 - Cummins researches "teen marriage" on the computer and what features on a Nissan Rogue can be tracked by police.

Week of March 7 - Cummins takes out a loan for $4,500 - tells his wife it is to pay bills while he is suspended.

March 10 - Cummins receives refill of Cialis for six pills at the Kroger Pharmacy on S. James Campbell Blvd in Columbia.

March 13 - Cummins is picked up at her house at 7:30 a.m. and dropped off at Shoneys, located at 2225 Carmack Blvd in Columbia, at approximately 8 a.m.

Cummins borrows his wife's car and lies to her about having a job interview at Williams County Medical Center to attend.

At 8:32 a.m. Cummins gets gas at a Shell station near Shoney's. Leaves gas station at approximately 8:38 a.m.

Cummins' wife discovers note he left for her saying he was going to Virginia Beach or the D.C. area to "clear his head". He denies doing anything wrong and apologizes to her. Tells her to not call the police.

Thomas' father reports her missing after she didn't come home - tells police she may be with Cummins.

March 14 at 7:30 a.m. - Cummins' wife tells police he is missing. She tells police that he took out a loan to pay bills, but the money is gone. She also tells police his clothes, toiletries, and 2 handguns are missing.

An Endangered Child Alert was issued for Thomas. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation later upgraded that to an Amber Alert.

Cummins was officially terminated from his position at the school.

Warrant issued for Cummins for one count of sexual contact with a minor.

March 15 - 16 - Cummins and Thomas rent a motel room at Super 8 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at 3852 S. Prospect. Rent a room with a single queen-sized bed.

March 15 - Cummins and Thomas seen on surveillance video at Walmart at 100 East I-240 Service Road in Oklahoma City at approximately 4:30 p.m.

March 16-17 - Cummins and Thomas rent a room at Super 8 Motel on Guymon, Oklahoma. Cummins rented a room with a single bed.

March 16 - Cummins and Thomas caught on surveillance camera at Walmart in Guymon, Oklahoma. Cummins purchased women's razors, chocolate, cheese cubes, and KY Jelly.

TBI said they are "extremely concerned" for Thomas. BOLO issued for Cummins and Thomas.

March 17 - Jill Cummins', suspect's wife, speaks during a press conference and asks for Cummins to turn himself into authorities and to "do the right thing."

Cummins added to the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list.

March 28 - TBI Director calls the kidnapping a "well-thought out kidnapping" by Cummins.

March 29 - Super 8 Motels employee called TBI/FBI tip-line and told investigators a nationwide search of their motel database showed Cummins rented a room in Oklahoma City on March 15,16.

March 30 - Investigators obtain video surveillance from Walmart on Oklahoma City that shows Cummins and Thomas in the video.

March 31 - Jill Cummins files for divorce.

April 1 - Investigators receive information from Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, who owns and operates Super 8, that Cummins checked into a hotel on March 16 and 17 in Guymon, OK.

April 20 - Cummins and Thomas found in Cecilville, California. Cummins taken into custody. Thomas put in protective custody until she can be reunited with her family.

