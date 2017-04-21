Stats show Memphis crime rising in various areas, decreasing in 1 area

New statistics released reveal crime in the city of Memphis is on the rise in several areas, but is on the decline in a major area.

The Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission released statistics that show so far for 2017 the murder rate is down 26 percent in the first three months of the year. But, major violent crime remains almost identical to last year.

Major property crime increased 14.6 percent since last year. That's due to an increase motor vehicle theft. But, Memphis Police Department's arrests number for motor thefts are up 68 percent compared to last year.

